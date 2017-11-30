SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Researchers studying a spike in teen suicides in Utah found that 18 of the 150 youngsters who took their own lives in a five-year period had recently lost privileges to use their electronic devices such as phones, tablets and gaming systems, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report made public Thursday.

The report was released after the agency earlier this month issued findings showing an increase in suicide rates among teens across the U.S. over the 2010-2015 period after they had declined for nearly two decades occurred at the same time social media use surged.

The reports stop short of blaming electronics and social media for the rise in suicides, but say the findings beg for more research on the topic. Among the questions: How dependent are teens today on social support networks accessed through electronic devices?

Utah requested the federal investigation to back up its research after the rate of suicides among youth 10-17 more than doubled from 2011-2015.

The peak of 44 youth suicides in 2015 marked an all-time high — and was more than double the yearly average from the previous two decades, state figures said. The 2015 rate — 11.1 youth suicides per 100,000 — was also more than double the national rate.

The rate has decreased slightly in 2016-2017, but remains much higher than ever recorded previously, state data said.

The federal researchers did not find a single factor driving the increase, but called the issue a “major public health problem” and urged state officials to create additional programs to focus on prevention. Factors found driving the rate included mental health issues, recent crises and depression.

Utah state health officials and representatives from suicide prevention groups were scheduled to discuss the findings with reporters Thursday in Salt Lake City.

The report found that nearly 8 in 10 who killed themselves from 2011-2015 were men.

More than half — 55 percent — had experienced a recent crisis and just less than half — 47 percent left suicide notes.

Mental health issues seem to be a common factor with 35 percent of the victims diagnosed with some kind of mental health issue and 31 percent depressed when they died, the report found.

The investigators sought to get more information about a possible risk group: LGBT teens. They were able to determine the sexual orientation of fewer than one-third of the victims. Among those 40, researchers concluded six of them were gay, lesbian or bisexual.

In Utah, where as many of two-thirds of the state’s 3 million residents are members of the Mormon church, LGBT youth have struggled to find acceptance.

That has led LGBT advocacy groups to assert in recent years that the rise in suicides could be linked to these teens’ struggles.

The federal investigation backed up a finding by state officials that a small fraction of suicide victims were definitely gay or lesbian.

State officials have said more needs to be done to assess whether sexual orientation was a factor with the victims.

Utah hired a new epidemiologist who is helping the state medical examiner with death investigations.