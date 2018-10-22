HOUSTON — Lisa Brewer wanted to get to President Donald Trump’s rally early. She did, and then some — she and her daughter-in-law set down their chairs in line at 10 a.m. Sunday, more than 32 hours before the president was scheduled to step on stage at a downtown Houston arena on Monday evening.

“I’m here to support my president,” said Brewer, 55, a logistics-company worker who was the first in line, and who had not slept a wink, as she stood behind yellow police tape outside the Toyota Center. “He talks to the people.”

Thousands of the president’s people converged beneath the downtown skyscrapers of Texas’ largest city on Monday for Trump’s rally for Sen. Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans. Behind Brewer and her daughter-in-law sprawled a sea of literal and figurative red — an early-bird line that twisted and turned on the streets hours before the doors opened, a pro-Trump and pro-Cruz crowd dressed in Make-America-Great-Again red.

The national image of Texas as a deeply conservative state falls apart in major cities such as Houston, Austin and San Antonio, which lean Democratic. Republicans are in the minority here. Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Houston’s Harris County by 12 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. The last time a Republican was elected mayor of Houston was nearly 40 years ago, when Mayor Jim McConn won re-election in 1979.

The spectacle outside the rally on Monday served as a visual and visceral counterpoint. It was part tailgate party, part Republican campaign rally, part flea market for Trump Country. Red-white-and-blue beach balls bounced atop the line, rock-concert style, as the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd blared through loudspeakers. Men, women and children sat in portable folding chairs and huddled under tents, dressed in layers on an unusually chilly morning. Someone held up their “Put Hillary in Jail!” banner.

There was no shortage of material designed to offend. A T-shirt showing Trump urinating on a CNN logo. A blue portable toilet onto which someone had taped a sign reading, “Democrat Voting Booth,” and, in smaller handwriting, “Obama Library.”

The first volume of the president’s tweets — a hardback, 387-page book published by a realtor in nearby League City — was selling for $35. The book, “Just the Tweets,” has sold more than 4,000 copies since April. The second volume will be out in March.

“He wouldn’t be president if he hadn’t tweeted,” said the publisher, Trisha Hope, as she stood at her booth next to the arena. “I don’t know if the president has seen it. I gave one to Ted Cruz to give to the president. I’m hoping he does.”

Polly Holmes, 50, a stay-at-home mother from Cypress, Texas, and her friend, Melissa Milnor, 56, were in line by 6:45 a.m. on Monday. By Monday afternoon, they had not seen anyone who opposes the president in their time downtown.

“We were kind of looking forward to some because we thought they’d be funny,” Holmes said. “We wanted some entertainment.” She and Milnor stood along the police barricades next to their signs, one of which read “Suburban Women Vote Trump.”

“He doesn’t get enough credit in the mass media,” Milnor said. “Fox News is about it.”

A group of protesters later gathered behind barricades across the street from the arena, waving signs reading “Not my president” and chanting through bullhorns.

Cruz has been locked in a tough fight for re-election against a Democratic underdog, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso congressman who has outraised Cruz and become a political celebrity in Texas and beyond.

But as those in line made clear, the event was not so much a Trump rally for Cruz as a Trump rally for Trump. Men and women in line said they planned on voting for Cruz, but spoke of him as a kind of footnote to the day. “I still have a little to learn about Ted Cruz,” said Brewer, the first in line, who had driven in from Splendora, Texas, 35 miles northeast of Houston.

The timing of the rally was no coincidence. It came on the first day that polls opened for two weeks of early voting, an important milestone: In Texas, more people cast their ballots during the early-voting period than do on Election Day.

The plans for the rally first took shape over the summer. In July, one of the state’s most powerful conservatives, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, met with Trump’s political staff in Washington, trying to encourage the president to campaign in Texas to boost Republican turnout in November. Patrick was the Texas chairman of Trump’s campaign in 2016. Trump appeared to have listened, vowing on Twitter to hold a rally for Cruz in “the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.”

The rally was first scheduled for NRG Arena, a roughly 8,000-seat facility. After critics pointed out that there are high-school football stadiums in Texas that can seat far more people, the venue was changed to the larger Toyota Center, the home of the Houston Rockets basketball team, with a capacity of up to 19,000 for concerts. Republican officials said nearly 80,000 people had requested tickets.

In recent weeks, Republican leaders had openly questioned whether Cruz would win re-election. But on Monday at the rally, with thousands in attendance and Cruz leading O’Rourke in the polls, the Texas Republican bravado was back.

“Pundits say there’s going to be a blue wave, but I don’t think there’s even going to be a ripple,” said Sid Miller, the Texas agriculture commissioner and one of several Republican officials facing re-election who were at the rally. “I predicted a Trump win, a landslide, and was one of the few people that did, and I’m going to predict that we’re going to have another landslide in this midterm election.”

Throughout the afternoon, there were few signs of anti-Trump sentiment. Gwen Papillion, 43, works downtown and wanted to see what the crowd was like. She said she was an independent who voted for Clinton in 2016 and planned on voting for O’Rourke for Senate.

“Recently, I moved away from the Republican Party because I’m not happy with many of the people not speaking up against some of the racist and some of the nonsensitive things that Trump has said,” said Papillion, who is African-American. She stood near a vendor’s booth on the sidewalk. On sale was a T-shirt with an image of an AR-15 rifle with the words, “Is it because I’m black?”

“It doesn’t rub me the wrong way, because it’s to be expected,” she said of the shirt. “It’s what I expect.”

Out in the line, the mood was both relaxed at times, and also strident, though mostly about how the news media has treated Trump. Few even mentioned Cruz’s Democratic opponent, O’Rourke.

“The perception you see is, ‘All women hate Trump. He’s a sexist. He’s a racist,’” said Holmes, from Cypress. “I totally don’t feel that at all.”

Her friend, Milnor, drove the two of them downtown on Monday. Even the logistics of getting to the rally and back came down to red-versus-blue. What kind of driver are you going to end up with in a place like Houston? “We were going to Uber,” Holmes said, “but we were afraid we might not have a friendly Uber driver.”