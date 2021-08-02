WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said, a development that comes after he recently attended GOP and Senate functions without wearing a mask.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham, R-S.C., tweeted Monday afternoon.

Graham, who was vaccinated in December against the coronavirus that can cause the illness covid-19, said he had first started experiencing flu-like symptoms Saturday evening, and saw the House physician Monday morning. He will be quarantining for the next 10 days.

He was in the Senate as recently as Friday and attended party lunches and other meetings and was seen in hallways not wearing a mask. (Many other senators, including many Democrats, were also not wearing masks.)

Graham was also reportedly among lawmakers who gathered with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Saturday.

A Manchin spokesperson would not comment on the gathering, but did say that, “Senator Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a covid-positive individual.”

Graham’s case is the first “breakthrough” infection in the Senate. White House and U.S. House members who had been vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

While the summer spread of the delta variant has seen case numbers once again rising in many parts of the country, data from the CDC shows that breakthrough infections, or those among those who have already been vaccinated, remain rare. The potential for those breakthrough cases to carry viral loads similar to that of unvaccinated people means that the potential for transmission remains. A CDC report showed that at a July 4 weekend celebration in Provincetown, Mass., three-quarters of those infected at the festivities had already been vaccinated.

Many cities have begun reinstituting indoor mask mandates, and last week the Capitol Hill physician issued an order to once again return to wearing masks while inside the Capital, which prompted criticism from several Republican members.

Graham added that, “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.