Actress Lindsay Lohan says she feels “very bad” for Harvey Weinstein, who was fired by the company he co-founded amid decades of allegations of sexual harassment.
Lohan made the comments in a since-deleted Instagram video Tuesday. The video was captured by followers who posted it to social media. In it, she says that she has done several movies with Weinstein and he never harmed her.
Lohan also called on Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman to “take a stand and be there for her husband.” Chapman said Tuesday that she plans to divorce Weinstein. An emoji with a halo under the name “Harvey” was displayed on screen during the clip.
Lohan has been sharply criticized on social media over the video.
Her representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.