LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln electric utility provider has installed a solar-powered bench in a park for people to charge cellphones, laptops, tablets or even electric wheelchairs.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln Electric System unveiled its first solar bench in Holmes Park last week.

Lincoln Electric spokeswoman Kelley Porter says the company bought the bench and four solar-powered mobile charging stations with savings from customers who switched to paperless billing.

The company has saved $100,000 from its paperless billing campaign. The solar-powered equipment cost $34,000.

Lincoln Electric also plans to donate $7,500 to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation’s Two for Trees program. The program allows Lincoln Water System customers to add $2 to their bill to help plant trees.

Porter says the utility is scouting locations for a second bench.