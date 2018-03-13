JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lincoln University has named an official with a state university in New York as its newest president.

The university in Jefferson City announced Tuesday that Jerald Woolfolk will become the school’s 20th president on June 1.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Woolfolk was selected after a six-month search. She currently is the vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the State University of New York at Oswego. She also is a visiting professor and interim chief diversity and inclusion officer at SUNY.

Michael Middleton, Lincoln’s interim president since July 2017, will continue in that role until Woolfolk takes over.

Woolfolk will replace Kevin Rome, who resigned to become president of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com