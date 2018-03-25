LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Police found a 62-year-old man dead after a standoff that forced the closure of nearby roads for several hours.
Police said officers were sent to the home near Nebraska Highway 2 and 40th Street Saturday evening because the man reportedly threatened other people in the home with a gun and knife.
Streets in the area were closed for nearly four hours while police negotiated with the man.
Multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home before police entered and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.
Police are trying to determine what led to the standoff.