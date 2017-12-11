LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln officials are paving the way for a new bike-sharing program similar to one already in place in Omaha.

City Council is expected to decide on a $775,000 equipment contract and a $659,500 operation contract with BCycle on Monday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported . The company also operates Omaha’s bike-share program.

The company will likely begin setting up equipment in late February, said Kellee Van Bruggen, transportation planner for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department. The program aims to launch 100 bikes and 18 stations downtown in April.

The stations will be concentrated in downtown, West Haymarket and at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus. Stations can be moved to other locations if they’re underperforming or if officials see a need for one in a better location, Van Bruggen said.

The bikes will weigh 40- to 50-pounds, have three speeds and adjustable seats to accommodate riders of different heights, Van Bruggen said.

People will be able to pay for a bike with a credit card or purchase pay cards at local stores, such as a CVS pharmacy.

Federal grants and sponsorship donations are covering the costs of the bikes and about one-third of operation costs. Officials are still working to determine the costs of rides and memberships, Van Bruggen said.

Officials are already looking into a second phase for the project, according to David Cary, planning director. The second phase would add an additional 12 stations but won’t come for at least another year, he said.

