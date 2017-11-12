SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials at the Abraham Lincoln President Library and Museum say they’re offering an alternative to Black Friday shopping.

The Springfield museum is offering free activities the day after Thanksgiving, including face painting, balloon art, a hot cocoa bar and games. There’ll also be outdoor activities if weather allows, including blacksmithing demonstrations and information on fire safety. It’s being called “Fun Frosty Friday.”

The library will also be collecting items for a domestic violence shelter.

Children who participate will also get free admission to the museum.