SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — First ladies are getting their own day in in the Illinois state capital.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating the lives of the first ladies of Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.
The June 14 event is called “History Sparkles.” Four historians stationed around the museum will give brief presentations and take questions about Mary Lincoln, Julia Grant, Nancy Reagan and Michelle Obama.
The event is part of a program about the presidents who once lived in the state, called “From Illinois to the White House: Lincoln, Grant, Reagan, Obama.”
Tickets are $35, although museum members will get a 10 percent discount. For tickets, go to www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov .