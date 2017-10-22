SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is planning to honor the nation’s military on Veterans Day.

In a news release, the library says that on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — admission will be free to military personnel, veterans and families who have lost loved ones in combat.

Inside the museum, former Navy Admiral Nils Thunman will give a talk. Thunman was a pioneering nuclear submariner who served in the Navy from 1954 until the 1980s. He was the commander of a nuclear attack submarine and commanded the entire Pacific submarine fleet.

The day before, a wreath will be placed at the museum’s main plaza and a flame will be lit outside the building in honor of all the branches of the U.S. military.