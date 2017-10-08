SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A visit to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is fun and educational. But spooky?

On the night of Oct. 21, the museum will turn into a haunted house of sorts for its annual “Spooktacular Evening with Abe.”

For two hours starting at 6:30 on that Saturday night, visitors can enjoy historical figures “haunting” the museum, and listen to special eerie music and spooky stories in the Union Theater. There will also be crafts, games, prizes, a DJ and a photo booth as well as refreshments.

In a news release, the museum says the event is free to members of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. For everyone else the cost is $10 per family. To make a reservation, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov and click on “special event reservations.”