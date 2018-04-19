LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A memorial has been erected in Lincoln to honor the World War II bravery and sacrifices of aircraft crewmen on the Doolittle Raid.

The raid on Tokyo and other targets in Japan bolstered American morale as the nation reeled following the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Wednesday’s unveiling at Veterans Memorial Garden in Lincoln’s Antelope Park occurred 76 years after the Doolittle Raid, so named because it was led by Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle.

The monument idea came from Daniel Robertson, who in 2016 proposed it to the Veterans Memorial Garden advisory board. Robertson says he learned in middle school about the raid and the Lincoln men on the mission.

All but three of the 80 crewmen aboard the 16 B-25 bombers initially survived what was seen as a suicide mission.