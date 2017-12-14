LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a Lincoln high school basketball coach and faculty member has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a student.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 33-year-old Marcus Perry, an in-school suspension technician and coach of the Links’ varsity girls’ basketball team, was arrested Thursday. Perry is accused of assaulting a student in an in-school suspension room.

Principal Mark Larson says in a written statement that the incident did not involve a member of the basketball team.

Officials say Perry, a former Nebraska basketball player, joined the high school staff in early 2016. He was named the girls’ basketball coach that summer.

A phone number for Perry could not be found Thursday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

