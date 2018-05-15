Nation & World Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould wins Democratic Senate nomination in Nebraska Originally published May 15, 2018 at 6:50 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould wins Democratic Senate nomination in Nebraska. The Associated Press Next StoryPennsylvania senator and waste-hauling millionaire Scott Wagner wins GOP primary to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf Previous StoryBy trying to keep cool, we may make the world warmer