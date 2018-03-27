LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bump stocks and other items that can raise the firing rate of semi-automatic weapons are now banned from the city of Lincoln.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt an ordinance change barring the sale or possession of the gun accessories. Lincoln joins a handful of states and cities to ban the devices.

Councilwoman Leirion Gaylor Baird says the ban will take effect May 1 to give residents one month to dispose of any multi-burst trigger activators. She says it ends a loophole allowing residents to modify semi-automatic guns into machine gun-like weapons, making them even deadlier.

Violators may face a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.

Councilwoman Cyndi Lamm says the ban is “only making ourselves feel better,” not addressing the real problems that leave people “feeling depressed, isolated and angry.”