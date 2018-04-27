PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, who is considering a run for his old U.S. Senate seat, says the “terrible” state of U.S.-Russia relations is a result of America’s military-industrial complex.

The Providence Journal reports that Chafee said in an interview Thursday that the U.S. has not hewed to a “brilliant” 2007 speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the speech, Putin railed against American imperialism and said the days of “unipolar” American influence were over.

Chafee, now a Democrat, announced Wednesday on WPRO-AM that he would likely run for the Senate after mulling a campaign for governor. Chafee was a Republican incumbent in 2006 when Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse defeated him. Whitehouse is seeking a third term.

Chafee called the Russia investigation a “head scratcher” in an AP interview last year.