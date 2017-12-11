TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Lilly Endowment has awarded a more than $2.8 million grant to help the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology keep its Homework Hotline going for middle and high school students.

The endowment announced Monday that the support will make tutors in math and science available each school year through the end of 2020. Starting in the 2018-19 academic year, the hotline will begin collecting information from tutoring sessions to help identify students’ knowledge gaps.

Homework Hotline tutors conducted nearly 34,000 sessions in the 2016-17 school year and more than 637,000 sessions since the program’s inception in 1991.

The hotline started as a free community service for students in Vigo County and its reach was extended statewide in 1999 through Lilly Endowment support.