NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — High winds and torrential rains accompanying a likely tornado tore part of the roof off of an Oklahoma casino while the Beach Boys were playing a concert attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Fallin says in an interview with KWTV that she had to be evacuated from the Riverwind Casino in Norman, Oklahoma, twice during the concert Saturday night. She says that at one point: “I looked up towards the balcony and there was this huge flood of rain coming through the roof.” The building was evacuated at that point because of concern the roof would collapse.

She says that she also saw damage at a nearby hotel. There was no word whether there were injuries or fatalities.