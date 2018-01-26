RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The latest fundraising numbers released by likely 2020 North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest could make fellow Republicans think twice before getting into the race with him.

The lieutenant governor’s campaign committee said this week he raised more than $3 million during 2017 for the committee and two other political groups. One of the groups that promoted him during his 2016 re-election bid received a $1 million donation from a Durham-based investment firm leader.

Republican consultant Larry Shaheen says Forest is showing a level of sophistication in fundraising that may make it difficult for someone to challenge him for the nomination.

Republicans want to unseat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. His campaign committee raised nearly $1.5 million, or more than twice what Forest reported raising for his own committee.