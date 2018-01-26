RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The latest fundraising numbers released by likely 2020 North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest could make fellow Republicans think twice before getting into the race with him.
The lieutenant governor’s campaign committee said this week he raised more than $3 million during 2017 for the committee and two other political groups. One of the groups that promoted him during his 2016 re-election bid received a $1 million donation from a Durham-based investment firm leader.
Republican consultant Larry Shaheen says Forest is showing a level of sophistication in fundraising that may make it difficult for someone to challenge him for the nomination.
Republicans want to unseat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. His campaign committee raised nearly $1.5 million, or more than twice what Forest reported raising for his own committee.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death