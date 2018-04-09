ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Authorities suspect that lightning is responsible for a house fire in St. George that has caused up to $350,000 in damage.

The Deseret News reports that St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said on Sunday that firefighters worked for up to two hours to extinguish the blaze in the early hours of the morning.

Stoker says nobody was injured.

The homeowners weren’t present when the lightning struck in the middle of the night. They live the Salt Lake City suburb of Holladay and use the St. George residence as a second home.

The house is likely no longer habitable. The roof caved in on the upper floor during the fire and the basement suffered water damage from efforts to put it out.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com