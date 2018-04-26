FELLSMERE, Fla. (AP) — A lightning strike in a Florida state park ignited a 56-acre wildfire.
TCPalm.com reports the fire in St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park in Fellsmere was contained about three hours after it was reported Wednesday afternoon.
State Wildland Firefighter Brian Torres says in a news release that they found a tree whose lower half was covered in a zigzag scar from a lightning strike.
The fire was near Interstate 95, but winds blew the flames away from the highway. TCPalm reports nothing was threatened, damaged or destroyed roads were soon reopened. The park had conducted a prescribed burn north of the wildfire, but that fire remained separate from the wildfire.
___
Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com