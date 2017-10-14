BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After three years of contentious, hard-fought elections, Louisiana voters seem to have little concern for the low-profile ballot that faces them Saturday, with the job of state treasurer the top post up for grabs.

Turnout is predicted to be light to fill a largely ministerial seat open for the first time in nearly two decades. Also on the ballot are proposals to add new provisions to the Louisiana Constitution, selection of the next member of Louisiana’s utility regulatory agency and municipal races around the state.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT.

TREASURER’S RACE

In the special election for treasurer, six candidates are competing to be Louisiana’s chief money manager and investment officer. Republican John Kennedy held the seat for 17 years, leaving after his U.S. Senate election.

Though Kennedy raised the job profile by sparring with governors over finances, the race to replace him has drawn little interest and far less fundraising than Kennedy managed to attract during his tenure. With so many candidates jockeying for the post, no one is expected to reach the more than 50 percent threshold to win outright Saturday.

The race is likely to head to a Nov. 18 runoff between the two top vote-getters.

New Orleans area lawyer Derrick Edwards has done little fundraising but is expected to reach the runoff because he’s the only Democrat in the race.

The top three Republican contenders vying for the second runoff spot are: Angele Davis, a Baton Rouge business consultant who was a state budget administrator for Govs. Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal and a tourism official for Mitch Landrieu when he was lieutenant governor; Sen. Neil Riser, a funeral home owner and bank board member from Caldwell Parish; and former Rep. John Schroder, a businessman and former law enforcement official from St. Tammany Parish.

The candidates have strayed far from the treasurer’s duties in their advertising.

GOP candidates touted conservative credentials. Davis described an allegiance to President Donald Trump and her rural upbringing. Riser reminded people of his anti-tax votes and his sponsorship of constitutional protections for gun owners. Schroder talked of wanting to cut the budget and rein in high-spending politicians. Edwards said he’ll push for more transparency in government.

Kennedy’s top aide, Ron Henson, is working as interim treasurer until someone is elected.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Voters statewide also are considering three new add-ons for the state constitution.

The first amendment would create a property tax break for all property delivered to a construction site for use in building industrial plants, companies and houses.

The next amendment would expand a property tax exemption given to the surviving spouses of police officers and certain others who die in the line of duty to cover spouses of more first responders, such as paramedics.

The final amendment would direct money from any new gasoline tax into a protected fund for direct transportation costs, not state employee salaries.

OTHER RACES

Also on the ballot are judgeships, two vacant state House seats and local races. The most high-profile municipal competition is in New Orleans, where 18 candidates are competing to be the city’s next mayor. Democrat Mitch Landrieu is term-limited.

In 13 parishes across south Louisiana, voters are choosing among three Republicans to fill an open seat on the five-member state utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission. Former state Rep. Damon Baldone, orthopedic surgeon Craig Greene and former state Rep. Lenar Whitney are competing to represent the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma areas.

