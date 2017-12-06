PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s dry spell has ended after more than 100 days with no rain.
Scattered showers moved through the Phoenix area, bringing raining to mostly central and parts of west Phoenix.
According to the National Weather Service, 0.07 inches (0.18 centimeters) of rain fell on the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Gauges in Glendale and south Phoenix recorded 0.12 inches (0.3 centimeters) of rain.
It was the first time it had rained in the Phoenix area since Aug. 23 when it received 0.06 inches (0.15 centimeters) of rain.