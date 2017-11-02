Share story

By
The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s public transit agency says light-rail riders could face delays.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says a higher-than-usual number of light-rail vehicles are undergoing maintenance and inspection. The agency says that’s preventing it from operating as many two-car trains as usual.

Light-rail is operating on its regular schedule, although riders could see delays and overcrowding.

The agency says it’s making every attempt to put the vehicles back into service.

