CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freezing rain is preventing jets from leaving Charlotte’s airport, potentially snarling air traffic passing through one of the busiest U.S. airline hubs.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport grounded flights leaving the North Carolina airstrip late Sunday morning. Flights continued to arrive at the airport that is the scene of more than 700 departures and landings each day. Charlotte is the second-busiest hub airport for American Airlines.

The National Weather Service said up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate on elevated surfaces like aircraft Sunday morning before temperatures rose into the 40s.

The weather service said North Carolina’s mountains had recorded up to four inches of snow by Sunday morning.