SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart is pleased with how a Lifetime movie and documentary she helped produce about her harrowing ordeal turned out, but says her visit to the movie set brought back terrible memories when she saw actor Skeet Ulrich looking so similar to the man who abducted her.
The Deseret News reports the upcoming film titled “I Am Elizabeth Smart” follows the nine months after Smart, then 14, was kidnapped by Brian Mitchell from her Salt Lake City home and subjected to rape daily.
Mitchell was convicted 15 years ago and is serving a life sentence for the crime.
The movie will premiere Saturday, Nov. 18.
A two-part documentary titled “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography” will be premiered on A&E Nov. 12-13.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com