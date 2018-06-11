DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lifeguards along a stretch of central Florida beaches treated more than 600 people for jelly fish stings over the weekend.

Volusia County Beach Safety spokeswoman Liz Driskell tells news outlets that purple flags were flying along the beaches on Sunday, indicating the presence of dangerous marine life. Lifeguards treated 523 people on Sunday while 107 beachgoers were treated for jelly fish stings on Saturday.

In addition, lifeguards also pulled seven people from rough surf along the Atlantic beaches. A yellow flag indicating rough surf was also flying.