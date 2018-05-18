DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Lifeguards in Destin, Florida have rescued eight people from a Gulf of Mexico rip current, including four would-be rescuers.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports none of the people rescued were taken to a hospital from the Henderson Beach State Park scene. Destin Beach Safety Chief Joe D’Agostino says two Destin lifeguards responded to a call of eight people in distress around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

They found the swimmers stuck in a rip current, some with life rafts. All eight were pulled to safety, and one person was treated on scene by emergency services. A yellow flag was posted at the beach that afternoon. A red flag was posted Friday, and D’Agostino said lifeguards rescued four people from the water before 1:30 p.m.

