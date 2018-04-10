WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A life-size statue of the founder of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand has been stolen off the front porch of a Massachusetts home.

Police say the plastic statue disappeared from a home in Wrentham last week.

The department said on Facebook that the statue has sentimental value to the owners and they simply want it returned.

Jack Daniel founded his famed whiskey distillery in the 1800s in Lynchburg, Tennessee.