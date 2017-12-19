Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance for parole after 15 years in the fatal shooting of a coal executive at a West Virginia cemetery.

WCHS-TV reports 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga of Delphos, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in Mingo County Circuit Court. A jury in October found him guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy in the May 2016 death of Bennett “Ben” Hatfield.

A judge added two consecutive one-to-five-year sentences for robbery and conspiracy to the life sentence for murder.

Hatfield, the ex-CEO and president of Patriot Coal, was visiting his wife’s gravesite in Maher. According to testimony, Arriaga planned to steal Hatfield’s SUV and sell it for parts.

Co-conspirator Brandon Fitzpatrick of Louisa, Kentucky, is set to be sentenced Jan. 18.

The Associated Press