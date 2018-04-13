PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man will serve life in prison for his role in the killing of a North Providence man during a 2014 home invasion.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 28-year-old Dari Garcia, of Providence, was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life sentences and an additional 125 years after being convicted on all 14 counts against him. Those charges included murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony assault.

Prosecutors said Garcia fatally shot Richard Catalano after breaking into his home and demanding money, and also shot and wounded Catalano’s mother and bit off part of her finger when she tried to help her son.

In a statement, Kilmartin said the sentence reflects that it was a “particularly brutal and violent home invasion,” adding the streets will be safer with Garcia locked away.