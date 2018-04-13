PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man will serve life in prison for his role in the killing of a North Providence man during a 2014 home invasion.
Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 28-year-old Dari Garcia, of Providence, was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life sentences and an additional 125 years after being convicted on all 14 counts against him. Those charges included murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony assault.
Prosecutors said Garcia fatally shot Richard Catalano after breaking into his home and demanding money, and also shot and wounded Catalano’s mother and bit off part of her finger when she tried to help her son.
In a statement, Kilmartin said the sentence reflects that it was a “particularly brutal and violent home invasion,” adding the streets will be safer with Garcia locked away.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Chagall stolen in 1988 New York heist turns up after aging criminal wants to clear his conscience