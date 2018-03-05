HONOLULU (AP) — An attorney who once represented former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine against corruption allegations wants the couple’s home sold so he can recoup money they owe him.
Kevin Sumida has a lien on the Kealohas’ home, which a credit union has moved to foreclose on because the couple isn’t paying their mortgage. Sumida filed a motion Friday asking a judge to allow the house to be sold and give the court control over proceeds from the sale.
Sumida says if the home is sold at a distressed price in a foreclosure, there won’t be money for the government — or Sumida— to claim.
A judge has appointed taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent the Kealohas because he determined they had little money left after mortgage payments.
Most Read Stories
- More ‘boomerang’ employees return to Microsoft as corporate culture shifts
- Teenager dies after fall from Rattlesnake Ledge near North Bend
- Judge rules Seattle homeless man’s truck is a home
- Putin: Russia will 'never' extradite citizens accused by U.S.
- Shaquem Griffin, twin brother of Seahawks' Shaquill, becoming the breakout star of the NFL Combine