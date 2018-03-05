HONOLULU (AP) — An attorney who once represented former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine against corruption allegations wants the couple’s home sold so he can recoup money they owe him.

Kevin Sumida has a lien on the Kealohas’ home, which a credit union has moved to foreclose on because the couple isn’t paying their mortgage. Sumida filed a motion Friday asking a judge to allow the house to be sold and give the court control over proceeds from the sale.

Sumida says if the home is sold at a distressed price in a foreclosure, there won’t be money for the government — or Sumida— to claim.

A judge has appointed taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent the Kealohas because he determined they had little money left after mortgage payments.