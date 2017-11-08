MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Legislature is set to pass a bill that would eliminate continuing education requirements for cosmetologists and barbers in Wisconsin, and make it easier for people licensed in other states to work in Wisconsin.
The bill is up for final approval Thursday in the Assembly after previously passing the Senate.
It would do away with the continuing education requirement for cosmetologists, barbers and manicurists. The measure would also remove a current requirement that an applicant for a license in Wisconsin have 4,000 hours of experience. Instead, they would have to only take a one-hour course educating them on Wisconsin laws and rules.
Opponents say the regulations being targeted are needed to ensure barbers and cosmetologists are properly qualified to work in the state.
