PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chairman of a Rhode Island licensing board has resigned following the closure of a nightclub over a weekend shooting.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Juan Pichardo claims the Providence Board of Licenses has been compromised by politics. The board had issued a vote of no confidence in Pichardo Tuesday.
A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says he called for Pichardo’s resignation after he rescheduled a Penthouse Club hearing. The nightclub was closed for 72 hours after shots were fired in the vicinity.
The board voted Thursday to revoke all of the club’s licenses for violations unrelated to the shooting. An attorney for the club has already filed an appeal.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
WPRI-TV reports the board will be voting on a new chairman next week.