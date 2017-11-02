PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chairman of a Rhode Island licensing board has resigned following the closure of a nightclub over a weekend shooting.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Juan Pichardo claims the Providence Board of Licenses has been compromised by politics. The board had issued a vote of no confidence in Pichardo Tuesday.

A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says he called for Pichardo’s resignation after he rescheduled a Penthouse Club hearing. The nightclub was closed for 72 hours after shots were fired in the vicinity.

The board voted Thursday to revoke all of the club’s licenses for violations unrelated to the shooting. An attorney for the club has already filed an appeal.

WPRI-TV reports the board will be voting on a new chairman next week.