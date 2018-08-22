LONDON (AP) — Idris Elba stirred fans’ hopes, then left them shaken.
The British actor helped fuel speculation that he will be the next James Bond last week when tweeted a selfie and wrote “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the famous 007 catchphrase.
Many Elba fans have campaigned for the star of “The Wire” and “Luther” to be the first black Bond.
But now Elba has denied he’ll be replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked by a reporter from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” if she was looking at the next Bond, Elba promptly replied: “No.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Craig has starred in four Bond films and is set to return in the still-untitled “Bond 25.”
On Tuesday, Craig and the producers announced that director Danny Boyle had left the film due to “creative differences.”