DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only Delaware psychiatrist barred from seeing minors has had his medical license suspended amid allegations of prescribing opioids to patients without proper documentation and exchanging guns and weapons with patients.
The Delaware Department of State announced Monday the 60-day suspension of 69-year-old Gregory Villabona’s medical license and controlled substance registration.
State records show Delaware’s medical board had twice disregarded the attorney general’s office’s recommendation to temporarily suspend Villabona’s license. He’s been on probation off and on since 2003 for sexual offenses with two minors, consensual sex with a former patient and probation violations.
The News Journal reports the attorney general’s office filed an amended complaint seeking an emergency suspension of the license Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
Villabona’s lawyer, Andre Beauregard, has said the Department of Justice embellished its investigation in unspecified ways.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com