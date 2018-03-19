DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only Delaware psychiatrist barred from seeing minors has had his medical license suspended amid allegations of prescribing opioids to patients without proper documentation and exchanging guns and weapons with patients.

The Delaware Department of State announced Monday the 60-day suspension of 69-year-old Gregory Villabona’s medical license and controlled substance registration.

State records show Delaware’s medical board had twice disregarded the attorney general’s office’s recommendation to temporarily suspend Villabona’s license. He’s been on probation off and on since 2003 for sexual offenses with two minors, consensual sex with a former patient and probation violations.

The News Journal reports the attorney general’s office filed an amended complaint seeking an emergency suspension of the license Friday.

Villabona’s lawyer, Andre Beauregard, has said the Department of Justice embellished its investigation in unspecified ways.

