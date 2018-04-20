AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has signed a bill creating a specialty license plate for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

The governor signed the bill Tuesday, two days after the death of the former first lady. The plate will be available later this year, and $10 for every new plate sold and every renewal will benefit the hospital.

The plate is expected to raise more than $200,000 annually for the state’s only children’s hospital.

The Kennebunkport community is hosting a memorial for Barbara Bush Sunday. Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, spent years at their summer home in the town.