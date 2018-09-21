BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities say the death toll from fighting between rival armed groups in the capital of Tripoli has climbed to at least 96 people, including civilians.
The Health Ministry said on Friday that clashes since Aug. 26 have also left 444 others wounded.
It says 11 people, including eight civilians, were killed and 33 others were wounded on Thursday when fighting flared up again, breaking a U.N.-brokered cease-fire from earlier this month.
The fighting between militias allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and an armed group from a nearby town underscores Libya’s lingering lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east, each of which is backed by an array of militias.