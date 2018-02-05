BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has condemned attacks against hundreds of displaced black Libyans known as Tawergha who are stranded in a camp while attempting to return home.
In a statement late Sunday, it says it is still working to ensure that the hundreds of families taking refuge in a camp near the town of Bani Walid can return to their home city, also known as Tawergha.
Local media had reported that the Tawergha, who were due to return on Feb. 1 under an agreement with neighboring Misrata, were barred from entry by militias who fired in the air and even shot up some cars.
Misrata militiamen blame the Tawergha for siding with Libya’s longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi during the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed him.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000