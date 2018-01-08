AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Libraries throughout the Chicago suburbs are making efforts to welcome and accommodate people who are homeless.
The Chicago Tribune reports that libraries in Aurora and Naperville have joined others across the country in receiving training from Ryan Dowd on how to work with homeless patrons. Dowd is the director of Hesed House, a shelter in Aurora.
His training focuses on using empathy to address issues like body odor, carrying too many bags, sleeping in the library and interacting with people who are delusional. He says the training is designed to help library officials enforce rules while maintaining individuals’ dignity.
Dowd built the in-person program after a YouTube video he made of the training gained popularity.
Most Read Stories
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- Eastside home prices break record; Capitol Hill area hits $1 million median
Aurora Public Library officials say they almost immediately had fewer issues after the training.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com