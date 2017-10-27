PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Workers at a Rhode Island library are learning how to respond to opioid overdoses.

WJAR-TV reports a training session at the Providence Community Library in Providence on Friday taught librarians how to administer the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

The training is supported by a state grant and provided by the nonprofit group Protect Families First.

The group’s executive director, Annajane Yolken, says it’s important to prepare staff for overdoses at libraries because they’re open and accessible places.

A local hospital is providing free provide naloxone kits to every Providence Community Library location.

The state Department of Health says 336 residents died in 2016 as a result of a drug overdose.

