LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The longtime librarian of the Nebraska judicial system’s library in Lincoln has retired.
The Nebraska Judicial Branch says Marie Wiechman’s last day was Wednesday, after more than 28 years of service with the Nebraska State Library.
Wiechman was hired at the law library in 1989, following 10 years with the University of Nebraska Law Library where she served as circulation supervisor.
Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican praised Wiechman’s service, noting that she oversaw the process of making the Library’s card catalog available online.
The Nebraska State Library is the oldest public library in the state and was put under the supervision of the Supreme Court in 1913.