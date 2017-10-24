LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Christian author Alex McFarland and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will speak at Liberty University next week.

McFarland has written 16 books, including the best-selling, “The 10 Most Common Objections to Christianity.” He will speak at Liberty on Oct. 30 about the everyday challenges Christians face.

Scaramucci is slated to address the student body on Nov. 1, sharing his story about life in the political limelight and his career as an investment banker.

Scaramucci was appointed White House communications director in July, but was fired by President Donald Trump just days into the job after he gave an expletive-laced interview to The New Yorker and made derogatory statements about several members of the Trump administration.