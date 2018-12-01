LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Students at the country’s largest evangelical Christian university have started an independent news site where articles won’t have to be approved by school officials.
The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that a group of students at Liberty University have started the Lynchburg Torch.
The new site was spearheaded by student Jack Panyard. He was ousted earlier this year as editor-in-chief of the school’s official newspaper, the Liberty Champion.
Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. vetoed a student’s column focusing on vulgar comments made by Donald Trump from running in the Champion during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Navy admiral found dead in Bahrain home
Falwell is a strong supporter of President Trump and said he pulled the article because it was “redundant” with a medical student’s pro-Hillary Clinton letter to the editor on the opinion page.