LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University plans to add a 125,000-square-foot arena to its Lynchburg campus.

The new arena will be attached to the Vines Center and be used mainly for volleyball and basketball games. It will accommodate 4,000 to 4,500 people. Men’s basketball will continue to play in Vines when attendance is expected to be above 4,000.

The News & Advance reports that University President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced the plans last week at the quarterly Town and Gown meeting between city and local college officials. The school plans to open the arena by 2020.

For Liberty, the new arena is the continued buildup of its athletic facilities, including a $29 million indoor football practice center and a $20 million natatorium in 2017.

