JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Lottery says a man from Liberty has claimed a $4 million prize on a Scratchers ticket.

The lottery says Brian Stayton claimed the prize last week. He bought the ticket at a Minit Mart in Liberty, winning the top prize on the “$4 Million Spectacular” Scratchers ticket.

The “$4 Million Spectacular” has more than $33 million in total prizes remaining, including one more $4 million top prize and four $100,000 second-tier prizes.