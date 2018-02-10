KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 60-year-old Liberty man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole for attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

Mark Anthony Barrett was sentenced Friday. After his prison term, he will serve 15 years of supervised release. He also must pay $5,000 to one of the victims in his collection of child pornography, or $3,000 if it’s paid within 30 days.

Barrett pleaded guilty in October 2017 to attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet. He admitted used peer-to-peer file-sharing software to download child pornography and made it available to others.

Investigators found 272 images and 76 video files of child pornography on a hard drive from Barrett’s computer. Most of the images appeared to be young girls, including toddlers, being sexually abused.