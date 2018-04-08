MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Liberty Bowl will honor Priscilla Presley at a dinner this summer.
The Liberty Bowl says in a news release that Presley will receive its Distinguished Citizen Award on June 24 at the Hilton Memphis Hotel.
The event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Presley’s late ex-husband, rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, was honored with the award in 1977, the year of his death.
Among recent winners of the award were Tim McCarver, Archie Manning and Dick Vitale.