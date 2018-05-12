BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Maine is holding its biennial state convention in Bangor.

The party on Saturday is set to hear from Maine House candidates Cody Blackburn and Bonnie Young and New Hampshire U.S. House candidate Justin O’Donnell.

The Libertarian Party of Maine in 2016 submitted enough signatures to become an official political party and have its presidential and vice presidential candidates appear on the November ballot.

The Maine party has had cycles of activity and lulls since its founding in 1975.

The Libertarian Party of Maine was an official political party in the early 1990s. The party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates also appeared on Maine’s 2012 ballot as independents following a successful petition drive.